It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about the wind and fire danger:

Along the Front Range and across metro Denver wind will be 20-45 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph Wind will be even stronger gusts in the foothills of close to 75-80 mph early Winds will be so strong that it could cause damage to trees and powerlines Fire could spread rapidly if it starts today. Some areas are under a fire weather warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday High wind warnings are also in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday

