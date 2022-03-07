DENVER (KDVR) — Don’t put away your snow shovel, another round of snow is headed for Colorado later this week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has identified Wednesday and Thursday as Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Here are 5 things you need to know about this storm system:

Snow will arrive in Denver Wednesday during the evening commute Snow will continue until Thursday morning Denver will get 1-4 inches of total snowfall This storm system is colder and will drop highs into the teens on Thursday Lows Thursday night could fall to around zero degrees

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast.

