5 things to know about Denver snow Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive in Denver on Friday for the evening commute. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here are five things to know about the snowfall on Friday:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s by the afternoon Snow will arrive north of Denver by 11 a.m. and should start to fall in Denver by 2 p.m. Expect a slick evening commute in Denver Denver is expected to get 1-2 inches of total accumulation by midnight Snow will taper off overnight and conditions will dry out on Saturday in Denver

What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

