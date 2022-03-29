DENVER (KDVR) — Rain showers will develop across the Front Range on Tuesday morning. The mountains will get snow showers, and some areas could see snow squalls.

Here are five things to know about the rainstorm today:

Rain will develop after 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day across the Front Range The highest chance for rain is during the evening commute Temperatures will stay warm in the 50s for this storm system The rain could change to snow for areas south and west of Denver above 6,000 later tonight Rain showers will clear out after 10 p.m.

