DENVER (KDVR) — A heat wave is settling in across the Denver metro area, driving temperatures to near record levels.

How long will it last and how hot will it get?

Here are five things the Pinpoint Weather Alert Team said you should know:

Highs will remain in the 90s until at least next Wednesday Near-record highs are possible on Thursday and Monday. The warmest days will be on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, where the forecasted high is 97 degrees The best chance for afternoon storms is on Thursday, where there’s a 30% chance Last year, Denver had 59 days with a high of 90 degrees or above, putting 2021 with a record fifth-highest amount of 90-degree days. According to the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14-day temperature outlook, there is a high chance that above-average temperatures will stay for July 19-25.

The National Weather Service said the average temperature for July in Denver is 75.1 degrees.

