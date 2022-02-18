5 things to know about Arctic blast coming to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — An Artic front will arrive in Denver next week, sending temperatures plunging as well as bringing more snow chances.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said clouds will increase on Monday as the Arctic front approaches from the north.

Here are five things to know about the Arctic front:

Highs will drop like a rock on Tuesday into the single digits

Temperatures will be below zero overnight Tuesday and overnight Wednesday

Heavy mountain snow is likely Monday night through Wednesday

Denver could see 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday-Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 20s and 30s by next Friday

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.