DENVER (KDVR) —The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 40% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms in Denver on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Glenwood Canyon closure risk.

The mountains can expect a 40-60% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

A big dome of high pressure builds Friday-Sunday with hot temps. Expect highs in the 90s on Friday.

Forecast radar Thursday 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, high temps will hover around 100 degrees. Saturday’s record high will be 98 and Sunday’s record high will be 102.

Moisture will increase early next week with another small monsoon surge. Temps will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Another heat wave will build late next week with temps near 100.