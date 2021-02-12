4 things to know about the Arctic cold and snow in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic air has arrived in Colorado, bringing bitter cold temperatures and snow.

Saturday, Sunday and early Monday are all Pinpoint Weather Alert Days because of the frigid weather and travel impacts due to snow.

Below are four things you should know about this weekend’s weather:

1) The cold could be record-breaking

Highs will be in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday in Denver.

The record low maximum temperature on Feb. 14 (Sunday) is 8 degrees. It is expected to be broken; the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 5 degrees.

For perspective, the average high this time of year is 46 degrees.

Morning lows will be below zero on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The record low on Feb. 13 (Saturday) is -14; the record low on Feb. 14 is -10; the record low on Feb. 15 is -20. Those records are likely out of reach.

Morning wind chill readings, however, will be between -10 and -20.

2) It’ll be colder in Denver than in the mountains

The blast of Arctic air will impact the eastern half of Colorado much more than the mountains and Western Slope.

While the Front Range will struggle to even hit 10 degrees, mountain communities like Vail, Steamboat Springs and Buena Vista will have highs in the 20s on Sunday.

Temperatures will plunge to -20 or lower on the far eastern Plains on Sunday night.

3) Snow totals will vary

Two systems will bring much-needed snow to the state.

The first arrives Friday into Saturday morning; the second arrives Saturday afternoon and continues overnight into Sunday.

The mountains will have snow both days, with total accumulation adding up to another 6-12 inches.

For Denver and the Front Range, we are forecasting an inch or two by late on Saturday with another inch or two on Sunday. So, totals will range from 2-4 inches by late Sunday when the snow ends.

4) Roads will be slick

While accumulation will not be significant in most parts of the Interstate 25 Corridor, due to the bitter cold, roads will become slick.

There will be little melting possible until the workweek.