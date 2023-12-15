DENVER (KDVR) — If it’s seemed cloudier than average this fall, your intuition is not wrong.

Coloradans love to flaunt the amount of sun the state gets — how many times have you been told that the state gets “300 days of sunshine” each year? Even Denver’s tourism bureau advertises it on its website.

However, that statistic is entirely a myth.

According to the National Weather Service’s 2020 Annual Climate Summary, Denver had 115 “fair” days and 208 party-cloudy days, leaving 43 cloudy days on record. Not quite 300 sunny days.

While “cloudy” may be relative from person to person, FOX31’s using any day when meteorologists marked “overcast” in data from the Iowa Environment Mesonet, provided through Iowa State University.

Last year from Dec. 1-15, four days were overcast at the Denver International Airport (where the measures were taken). This year, there have been eight days with overcast clouds from Dec. 1-15.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for December 2023.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for December 2022.

November, however, had fewer overcast days than in November 2022, with six overcast days this year and 11 overcast days last year.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for November 2022.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for November 2023/

Conversely, October had more overcast days this year than in 2022 — 12 days of overcast clouds, versus only 10 in October 2022.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for October 2022.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet for October 2023.

While the data shows that Denver’s “300 days of sunshine” won’t appear this year, there’s always next year to try again.