30-degree temperature drop expected Wednesday, mountain snowfall increases Tuesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front is pushing through Colorado Tuesday evening bringing gusty winds and mountain snowfall.

Winds will die down late Tuesday night after the front passes through. This will help improve the high fire danger conditions across the state, especially near the Kruger Rock Fire.

Tuesday’s high temperatures hit 71 degrees in Denver. High temperatures will fall to the low 40s on Wednesday behind the front.

Scattered light snow showers will fall in the central and northern mountains before clearing out late morning on Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday will be cool and dry.

Mountain snowfall accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches.

It will be a dry week ahead in Denver with high temperatures warming back up to the 50s on Thursday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the 60s.