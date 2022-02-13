3 things to know about snow in Denver Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — As snow continues to melt from the last storm that moved through last week, more snow is on the way for Denver.

Here are three things to know about the next round of snow:

The snow will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday

The Pinpoint Weather Team said timing and totals are still being worked up, but upwards of 2-6 inches look possible across the Front Range

Temperatures will be in the 30s on Wednesday

What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

