DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting critical wildfire danger on Thursday. Temps will be cooler in the 70s behind a cold front, but stronger wind gusts of 25-50 mph keep the wildfire risk critical.
The northern mountains could see a few rain/snow showers and gusty wind, blowing 30-70 mph. High temps will be in the 50s.
The central and southern mountains will stay dry with gusts around 30-70 mph.
The wind is expected to relax overnight into Friday but increases to 15-30 mph in the afternoon. High temps will be in the 70s.
Saturday through Sunday feature less wind, sunny skies, and highs in the 70s.
We have a small 10% chance of afternoon rain/thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.