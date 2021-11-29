222 days without snow in Denver: How does it rank in the history books?

DENVER (KDVR) — December is nearly here and Denver still has not recorded the first measurable snowfall of the season.

Sure, a few snowflakes have fallen around the city, but the snow has not accumulated enough to be measured.

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

Longest consecutive days without measurable snow

Denver is days away from surpassing the second and third longest consecutive streaks without measurable snow. According to Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer, there is no snow in the forecast for at least another week.

235 days from March 5, 1887 to Oct. 25, 1887 227 days from March 27, 1888 to Nov. 8, 1888 224 days from March 23, 1889 to Nov. 2, 1889 222 (and counting) April 21, 2021 to Nov. 29, 2021 219 days from April 5, 1886 to Nov. 9, 1886

Average snowfall

How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.

The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017.

The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 80.2 inches in 2020-2021. The March 2021 blizzard delivered 27 inches of snow to Denver.

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2020-2021: 80.2 inches

2019-2020: 57.6 inches

2018-2019 48.1 inches

2017-2018 25.7 inches

2016-2017 21.8 inches

2015-2016 72.8 inches

2014-2015 57.8 inches

2013-2014 38.4 inches

2012-2013 78.4 inches

2011-2012 55.6 inches

2010-2011 22.8 inches