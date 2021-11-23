216 days without snow: Here’s what’s happened in Denver since the last snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks 216 days since it last snowed in Denver. And as you can imagine, a lot has happened in the city since the last snow.

The last snow was recorded on April 21, 2021. This marks the fifth longest streak of consecutive days without snow in Denver.

Longest consecutive days without measurable snow

235 days from March 5, 1887 to Oct. 25, 1887 227 days from March 27, 1888 to Nov. 8, 1888 224 days from March 23, 1889 to Nov. 2, 1889 219 days from April 5, 1886 to Nov. 9, 1886 216 (and counting) April 21, 2021 to Nov. 23, 2021

Things that have happened since last snow in Denver