216 days without snow: Here’s what’s happened in Denver since the last snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks 216 days since it last snowed in Denver. And as you can imagine, a lot has happened in the city since the last snow.
The last snow was recorded on April 21, 2021. This marks the fifth longest streak of consecutive days without snow in Denver.
Longest consecutive days without measurable snow
- 235 days from March 5, 1887 to Oct. 25, 1887
- 227 days from March 27, 1888 to Nov. 8, 1888
- 224 days from March 23, 1889 to Nov. 2, 1889
- 219 days from April 5, 1886 to Nov. 9, 1886
- 216 (and counting) April 21, 2021 to Nov. 23, 2021
Things that have happened since last snow in Denver
- April 22, 2021: Denver records snowiest winter in 37 years
- April 23, 2021: First-ever spring Denver Restaurant Week
- April 27. 2021: A-line celebrates 5 years of service
- April 28, 2021: Red Rocks celebrates 80th anniversary
- April 28, 2021: Broncos trade for Teddy Bridgewater
- May 3, 2021: Rockies name Bill Schmidt as interim general manager
- May 3, 2021: Denver Nuggets clinch playoff spot
- May 10, 2021: Denver’s real estate market breaks 16 records in April 2021
- May 13, 2021: Colorado Avalanche win 3rd Presidents’ Trophy in team history
- June 9, 2021: Peyton Manning unanimously elected as 35th member of Broncos’ Ring of Fame
- June 9, 2021: Nikola Jokić becomes lowest draft pick ever to win MVP award
- June 28, 2021: Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas retires
- June 29, 2021: Denver native Chauncey Billups introduced as Trailblazer’s head coach
- July 6, 2021: MLB All-Star Week kicks off in Denver
- July 24, 2021: Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar signs 6-year, $54 million contract
- July 28, 2021: ‘South Park’ creators trying to buy Casa Bonita
- Aug. 2, 2021: Colorado’s Adeline Gray wins women’s wrestling silver in Tokyo
- Aug. 3, 2021: Meow Wolf announces name for Denver exhibition, opening date
- Aug 11, 2021: Denver Nuggets sign Will Barton to 2-year deal
- Aug. 13, 2021: ‘South Park’ creators announce deal to buy Casa Bonita
- Aug. 13, 2021: UFC fighter stops man from stealing his car in Denver parking lot
- Aug. 19, 2021: DIA wins national award for ‘outstanding’ snow removal
- Aug. 19, 2021: Denver’s 1st legal marijuana delivery goes to Washington Park home
- Aug. 19, 2021: Von Miller becomes a father
- Aug 25, 2021: Teddy Bridgewater named starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos
- Sept. 7, 2021: Larry Walker set to join Baseball Hall of Fame
- Sept. 13, 2021: Meow Wolf opens Convergence Station exhibit
- Sept. 18, 2021: Denver Arts Festival celebrates 22nd year
- Sept. 23, 2021: Broncos reach for 3-0 with a win over the Jets
- Sept. 27, 2021: Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. agree to 5-year deal
- Sept. 30, 2021: Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
- Oct. 2, 2021: Colorado Rockies promote Bill Schmidt to general manager
- Oct. 11, 2021: Denver records first freeze: How does it fit in the history books?
- Oct. 15, 2021: Denver Broncos honor Mike Shanahan with Ring of Fame ceremony
- Oct. 25, 2021: FIFA visits Denver for possible host in 2026 World Cup
- Oct. 27, 2021: Peyton Manning inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame ceremony
- Nov. 1, 2021: Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams
- Nov. 8, 2021: Denver surpasses goal to house 200 homeless people with more than a month to go as planned
- Nov. 8, 2021: Foreign travelers arrive in Denver for the first time in nearly 2 years
- Nov. 16, 2021: ‘South Park’ creators appoint executive chef of Casa Bonita after acquisition