2022 breaks into top 15 snowiest January’s

DENVER (KDVR) — With two rounds of snow in the last full week of January, this month has racked up over a foot of snow!

On average, Denver sees 6.5 inches of snow in the month of January. Prior to Thursday’s system, Denver had picked up 10.6 inches of snow. With another 2.8 inches recorded on Thursday, that puts this January at 13.4 inches of snow. This ranks Denver as the 13th snowiest January on record. With no snow expected before the end of the month, we look to stay as the 13th snowiest January.

The top three snowiest months of January are:

1992 – 24.3 inches

1949 – 22.2 inches

1883 – 20.5 inches

When we melt that 13.4 inches of snow into water, it ends up being 0.78 inches, which puts us 0.45 inches above the monthly average of 0.33 inches. This extra water is much appreciated as drought conditions continue to persist across the state.

*The totals in this story pertain to totals at Denver International Airport, where the official weather observations for Denver are made