2021 has the 5th-highest days at 100 degrees or higher in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has already had four days at or above 100 degrees this year, putting 2021 in the fifth spot for the most 100-degree days on record.

The most recent day that reached 100 degrees or higher was on July 8, with the other three days happening in mid-June.

The data shows 2012 in the No. 1 spot, with its 100-degree days topping out at 13 that year in Denver. It was also a year of record-breaking drought and wildfires across Colorado.

Denver has a shot to get close to 100 degrees again on Wednesday (July 28). The forecast high for Wednesday is 98 degrees, and the record is also 98 degrees set in 1876.

If Denver does hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, it would be for the fifth time in 2021. This would move this year up to the third spot for the most 100-degree days in a year, tied with 1990 and 1989.

It has been a hot July in Denver so far with temperatures running 1.2 degrees above average for the entire month combined. So far, there have been 17 days at or above 90 degrees in Denver this month, putting the 2021 90-degree total at 30 days.

The average number days that Denver reaches 90 degrees or higher in a year is about 35 days. Summer 2020 brought 75 days at or above 90 degrees to Denver, breaking the all-time record of most in a year.