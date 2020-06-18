20 degrees cooler Thursday; 60 percent chance of rain Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front raced through overnight. Temperatures drop by 20 degrees today across Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. High of 74 degrees.

Skies start hazy, smoky, sunny then a 40 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains can also expect smoky, hazy, sunshine then a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Snow is possible tonight into Friday morning above 12,000ft. Highs today in the 60s and 70s.

Friday looks cloudier across the board as the front stalls. 60% chance of rain across the Front Range and in the Mountains. And, this could be a morning rain and afternoon rain. Snow above 12,000ft. Highs run five degrees cooler.

Drier on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the first day of calendar Summer. High 80. Sunday is Father’s Day, 85.

Smoke Forecast 6/18/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.