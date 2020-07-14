1  of  2
15 degrees cooler today with a chance for afternoon t-storms, gusty wind

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front delivers a 10-15 degree temperature drop in Denver and across the Front Range.  High 84.  We are also forecasting a 40 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains can expect a 40-50% chance of rain/t-storms in the morning and afternoon.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Fire Weather Forecast: Evergreen is 10-15 degrees cooler today behind a cold front, gusty wind 15-30mph from the west then northeast, and a 40% chance of rain/t-storms in the afternoon.  Overall a better forecast for controlling the wildfire versus yesterday.  Wind remains biggest challenge.  See graphic below.

Another cold front hits Wednesday with cloud cover and a 30% chance of rain and t-storms.  Highs stay locked into the low to mid 80s.

Then it’s back to the typical 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms  Thursday-Sunday.  Highs surge back into the 90s.

Evergreen wildfire forecast Noon 7/14/2020.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

