15 degrees cooler today with a chance for afternoon t-storms, gusty wind

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front delivers a 10-15 degree temperature drop in Denver and across the Front Range. High 84. We are also forecasting a 40 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains can expect a 40-50% chance of rain/t-storms in the morning and afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Fire Weather Forecast: Evergreen is 10-15 degrees cooler today behind a cold front, gusty wind 15-30mph from the west then northeast, and a 40% chance of rain/t-storms in the afternoon. Overall a better forecast for controlling the wildfire versus yesterday. Wind remains biggest challenge. See graphic below.

Another cold front hits Wednesday with cloud cover and a 30% chance of rain and t-storms. Highs stay locked into the low to mid 80s.

Then it’s back to the typical 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms Thursday-Sunday. Highs surge back into the 90s.

Evergreen wildfire forecast Noon 7/14/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.