DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a large storm system will arrive in Colorado this weekend, bringing rain for some and snow for others.

Snow is likely in the mountains Friday night through Sunday night.

Conditions will start off dry on Friday morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. Precipitation will start out as rain for many mountain valleys, especially below 8,000 feet. Then it will change over to all snow Friday evening and continue throughout the weekend.

Expect 4-12 inches above 8,500 feet. The biggest totals of 12 or more inches will fall above 10,000 feet.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.