DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few leftover snow showers in the foothills and mountains on Monday before skies clear and sunshine emerges.

Some areas saw over a foot of fresh snow over the last 48 hours. Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 7:30 a.m.:

Arapahoe Basin: 14 inches

Breckenridge: 17 inches

Copper Mountain: 9 inches

Loveland Ski Area: 12 inches

Steamboat: 14 inches

Tyrone: 8 inches

Vail: 11 inches

Westcliffe: 3 inches

Winter Park: 10 inches

Woodland Park: 7.2 inches

The central and northern mountains could see 1-3 inches of snow on Friday afternoon.

