DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few leftover snow showers in the foothills and mountains on Monday before skies clear and sunshine emerges.
Some areas saw over a foot of fresh snow over the last 48 hours. Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 7:30 a.m.:
- Arapahoe Basin: 14 inches
- Breckenridge: 17 inches
- Copper Mountain: 9 inches
- Loveland Ski Area: 12 inches
- Steamboat: 14 inches
- Tyrone: 8 inches
- Vail: 11 inches
- Westcliffe: 3 inches
- Winter Park: 10 inches
- Woodland Park: 7.2 inches
The central and northern mountains could see 1-3 inches of snow on Friday afternoon.
