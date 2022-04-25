DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few leftover snow showers in the foothills and mountains on Monday before skies clear and sunshine emerges.

Some areas saw over a foot of fresh snow over the last 48 hours. Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Arapahoe Basin: 14 inches
  • Breckenridge: 17 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 9 inches
  • Loveland Ski Area: 12 inches
  • Steamboat: 14 inches
  • Tyrone: 8 inches
  • Vail: 11 inches
  • Westcliffe: 3 inches
  • Winter Park: 10 inches
  • Woodland Park: 7.2 inches

The central and northern mountains could see 1-3 inches of snow on Friday afternoon.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.