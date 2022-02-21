114 hours below freezing in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will take a nosedive on Monday afternoon in Denver. The high temperature will reach into the 50s before dropping rapidly into the 20s.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver could stay below freezing for nearly five days, which is around 114 hours.

Temperatures will stay in the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Front Range with lows around zero degrees.



Staying below freezing for three or more days is not uncommon for Denver.

In 2011, Denver spent five straight days below 32 degrees. The all-time record of consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures in Denver is 14 days straight, which happened in 1880.

