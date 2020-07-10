100 degrees for the first time in 2020; dry and sunny conditions expected

DENVER (KDVR) — Today could be the first 100 degree day of 2020 so far on the Front Range. The forecast high temperature in Denver is 100 degrees, about 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year. Temperatures in the triple digits are fairly rare in Denver. Last year, 100 degree temperatures were only hit twice.

Along with the heat, today will be dry with sunny skies. Make sure to stay hydrated and in the shade if you’ll be spending time outside during the heat of the day.

Temperatures will cool slightly for the weekend but will still be in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday is expected to stay dry with a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm on Sunday afternoon.



High temperatures will stay above average and in the 90s next week with mostly dry conditions. Fire danger is expected to stay high over the next week.