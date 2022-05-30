DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 68 degrees in Denver.

Memorial Day forecast.

Forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The mountains can expect a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s. Gusty wind is likely between 20 to 45 mph.

1 to 4 inches of snow is expected on the high peaks between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Drier conditions are coming on Tuesday morning ahead of the next storm system. Rain arrives Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 60s on Tuesday and 50s on Wednesday.

There will be drier conditions Thursday through Saturday with a 10% chance for afternoon thunderstorms, with highs in the 70s and 80s.