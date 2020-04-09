10° cooler today with a chance of rain late; Easter snow likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Today starts sunny and dry across the Front Range, but a wave of rain is possible this afternoon/tonight. The chance is 10-20%. Highs are 10 degrees cooler today behind a cold front, 57.

The Mountains start dry then a wave of rain/snow arrives afternoon/tonight. 1 inch of accumulation possible. Highs 40s and 50s.

Mountains Friday and Saturday start dry with afternoon/evening rain/snow chances.

Across the Front Range, both Friday and Saturday start dry with isolated afternoon rain chances. Highs bounce back into the 60s.

A cold front arrives Easter Morning with snow for the Mountains, Foothills, and Denver. That snow continues most of the day tapering-off late or into early Monday morning.

1-4 inches of snow accumulation for the Front Range. 2-6 inches Foothills. 3-8 inches in the Mountains.

Highs on Easter drop all day through the 30s and into the 20s late. Overnight lows teens and 20s.

Afternoon snow showers return on Monday afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday looks drier.

Another storm system hits the Mountains Wednesday-Thursday. Temps stay below normal.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future Radar 8am Sunday. Easter snow likely. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall totals by 5pm Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.