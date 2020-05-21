1  of  2
10-15 degrees cooler today, less wind; Rain, 20 degree drop on Sunday

DENVER — It will be sunny today with a 10% chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorms this afternoon in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Less wind overall.  Highs 10-15 degrees cooler in the mid-70s.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy.  Less wind.  Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday starts dry with a 10-20% chance of an afternoon t-storm.  Highs around 80.

Saturday looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

We’ve made a change to Sunday.  We’re now forecasting a cold front with rain on Sunday.  Chance is 60%.  Highs drop into the low to mid 60s. 

This cold front leaves Memorial Day cooler in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.  Slight 10% chance of  rain.

Drier on Tuesday.

Future radar and satellite for Sunday.  Rain chances go up.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

