10-15 degrees cooler today, less wind; Rain, 20 degree drop on Sunday

DENVER — It will be sunny today with a 10% chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorms this afternoon in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Less wind overall. Highs 10-15 degrees cooler in the mid-70s.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy. Less wind. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday starts dry with a 10-20% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs around 80.

Saturday looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

We’ve made a change to Sunday. We’re now forecasting a cold front with rain on Sunday. Chance is 60%. Highs drop into the low to mid 60s.

This cold front leaves Memorial Day cooler in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Slight 10% chance of rain.

Drier on Tuesday.

Future radar and satellite for Sunday. Rain chances go up. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.