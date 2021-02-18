Watch Live: Colorado health department gives update on COVID response, vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution.

Among those speaking will be CDPHE state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Kevin Klein, the director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above. It is set to begin at 3:05 p.m., according to the CDPHE.