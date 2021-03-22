Live updates: 10 killed in King Soopers shooting, victims identified

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: Shattered windows are shown at a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ten people, including one Boulder Police officer, were killed in a shooting at King Soopers grocery store located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 9:05 a.m.): The victims have been identified as:

Denny Strong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

We’ve just learned the names of the 10 victims killed in yesterday’s mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder. Thinking of all the families and friends who knew one of the names on this list. 💔 pic.twitter.com/7CoRFInaMb — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) March 23, 2021

The suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old man, Ahmad Al Issa from Arvada. He is charged with 10 counts of murder.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 7:20 a.m.): Boulder is on accident alert as the investigation continues.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 6:55 a.m.): SkyFOX is flying over King Soopers in Boulder:

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 6 a.m.): A memorial is growing at the Boulder Police Department:

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 5:35 a.m.): The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), which represents 1.3 million frontline workers in food and retail – including the 32 King Soopers grocery workers on shift during the shooting at the Boulder, Colorado supermarket – condemned the senseless violence. During the shooting, grocery workers helped lead customers out of the store to safety, putting their own lives at risk.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, 12:09 a.m.): Flowers have been placed near the scene for those who lost their lives in the shooting. More updates are expected from Boulder Police on Tuesday morning.

A bouquet of flowers just sits beyond the police tape in Boulder as police bring out some of the people who lost their lives in today’s senseless shooting. Prayers to all. pic.twitter.com/hLTXmjpCQk — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) March 23, 2021

(11:32 p.m.): Kirstin, who says she is Officer Talley’s sister, tweeted this:

Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar. pic.twitter.com/tgt2DxPsqz — Kirstin (@Roozersmom) March 23, 2021

(10:46 p.m.): New updates will be provided on Tuesday. No new information will be released before an 8:30 a.m. news conference, Boulder police said.

UPDATE: Our next #BoulderShooting press conference will be at 8:30am Mountain time on Tuesday March 23 in front of the Boulder Police Department at 1805 33rd St.

Boulder, CO 80301. No new information will be released before then pic.twitter.com/9Ul6AawDyc — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

(10:20 p.m.): One restaurant owner told his employees to get near a window in case they needed to jump out.

(10:14 p.m.): Boulder police are asking for tips, videos, and/or photos from anyone involved in the incident today.

If you have any tips (information, video, photos) you want to submit to detectives regarding today's #BoulderShooting please submit them online via this link: https://t.co/KBdznhm5sF pic.twitter.com/ghMEJZuQXp — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

(10:09 p.m.): Support pouring in for fallen Boulder officer.

Special message from a family that drove from Denver to attend the procession for Boulder Police officer Eric Talley one of several killed in the Boulder shooting. @KDVR #BoulderCO pic.twitter.com/vJFUN3WcwR — Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) March 23, 2021

(9:45 p.m.): Gov. Polis, who calls Boulder home, submitted this statement:

“Today, ten lives were tragically lost, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Officer Talley served more than ten years with the Boulder Police Department and tragically lost his life at the age of 51 while working to save the lives of others.

And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home. Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store.

This year we have all been surrounded by loss of life, illness and isolation, and the deep grief that has accompanied the loss of life as we knew it. As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today. Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.”

(9:27 p.m.): Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was the first on scene.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

(8:44 p.m.): A woman holds a thin blue line flag during the procession for slain officer Eric Talley.

Ashley Gagliardi of Boulder holds a thin blue line flag near the sheriff’s office as a procession with the body of the slain officer passes by. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/pNMyNG8Skp — Stephen Wozny (@woznyphoto) March 23, 2021

(8:31 p.m.): Fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley was 51 years old and with the department since 2010.

Talley was 51 years old and has been with @boulderpolice since 2010. https://t.co/ttIm1whRAD — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) March 23, 2021

(8:24 p.m.): BPD chief Maris Herold confirms 10 fatalities including the BPD officer that was killed.

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer's actions "heroic." — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

(8:09 p.m.): Long line of sirens as fallen officer is brought to the Boulder County Coroner.

(8:01 p.m.): Local 7, which represents 32 grocery workers at King Soopers Store #33 in Boulder condemns senseless act of violence.

“Today our community experienced a senseless act of violence that caused an unnecessary loss of life in Boulder’s vibrant community. It is with deep sadness we mourn the victims and their families who have lost loved ones today, including the heroic Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. We are forever grateful to the grocery workers, customers, and the first responders who acted swiftly to prevent even greater loss of life–protecting our members and all those in danger inside the store.

“This senseless act of evil also highlights and shines a light on the best of human nature. There are news reports that after gunshots rang out, grocery workers helped customers in the store find safety, directing shoppers to an exit at the back of the store, and assisted one another to escape the danger inside.

“No one should have to fear for their lives while they grocery shop or go to work every day. Unfortunately, our grocery members, frontline Essential Workers, have lived in fear each and every day during the pandemic. These workers have risked getting COVID-19 to make sure shelves were stocked and communities had access to food and other essential services. As COVID-19 cases increased, and colleagues fell ill and some died, they continued to go to work, even as they faced COVID-19 workplace hazards, as well as hostile customers including verbal and physical attacks by unstable members of the public.

“For the last year our members and other associates have fought an invisible enemy, COVID-19, but today several innocent souls were killed by an evil human. We call on government officials and employers to do more to protect our members and communities from the constant threat of violence.”

“Local 7 continues to monitor the situation as details become available.”

(7:52 p.m.): Another witness says he was getting sushi when he heard gunshots.

David tells me he was getting sushi at the King Soopers when he heard gun shots. He ran and hid behind a urinal in the closest bathroom. This is the painful moments he’s describing as he hid and heard gunshots. #bouldershooting @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/lhlF58T78X — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) March 23, 2021

(7:24 p.m.): Police are preparing a procession for the fallen officer.

Just about a block west of Boulder Community Health, firefighters are setting up for a procession for the officer killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/NIFgQ8ltKF — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 23, 2021

(7:16 p.m.): Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi, Boulder DA Michael Dougherty and King Soopers spokesperson Kelly McGannon spoke at a news conference just before 7 p.m.

(7:08 p.m.): Some people are heading toward the CU Events Center.

(7:04 p.m.): If loved ones of people affected or think were involved are looking for answers, call BPD.

DA: A reunification center for family members looking for unaccounted for or missing relatives has been established at the CU Event Center. CUPD is assisting with this effort. Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact Boulder PD at 303-441-3333. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

(6:53 p.m.): Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi reports person of interest is in custody and was injured in the incident.

(6:36 p.m.): Police are providing an update and details live now. The shelter-in-place for the area of 17th and Grove has been lifted.

(6:30 p.m.): Multiple fatalities including an officer have been confirmed.

(6:24 p.m.): President Biden has been briefed of the situation.

The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 23, 2021

(6:20 p.m.): Police have just left the 17th and Grove area. Police tape was taken down.

(6:02 p.m.): Multiple law enforcement sources tell FOX31 one officer was killed, two others wounded.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell me one law enforcement officer is among those killed in the Boulder shooting. @KDVR @channel2kwgn — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) March 23, 2021

(5:56 p.m.): Boulder Valley School District ordered Boulder High on a secure lockout:

🔴 Boulder High is currently on SECURE-Lockout. Any students on campus will stay inside due to police activity. Do NOT come to the area at this time. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) March 22, 2021

(5:41 p.m.) CU classes have been canceled for the evening:

CU Alert 3: Classes beginning at 5:30 p.m. and later are canceled due to an ongoing police situation off campus. Visit https://t.co/uQpEc99kcA for updates. — CU Boulder Alerts (@cuboulderalerts) March 22, 2021

(5:20 p.m.): Official statement from Gov. Polis:

“My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department as they work to secure the store. I’m incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy. This is very much an active situation and we continue to monitor very closely. We ask for your patience as law enforcement works tirelessly to secure the site. Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder do their work to ensure the safety of those involved.”

(5:11 p.m.): Boulder police just issued a shelter-in-place around 17th and Grove.

Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

(5:08 p.m.): The FBI is now involved in the situation.

At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) March 22, 2021

(5:01 p.m.): A witness who lives right across the street, Mark, heard a loud bang, thought it was a car crash. He says he then heard a series of several more what sounded like loud fireworks. He went to his window, saw a guy move from right to left and watched him shoot someone, he said.

The union representing King Soopers workers just sent this tweet:

Local 7 is closely monitoring the unfolding events at King Sooper #33 in #BoulderColorado. We are praying that all the #grocery workers and shoppers today – including our 32 members that work at this store—are safe and unharmed. — UFCW Local 7 (@UFCW_7) March 22, 2021

(4:56 p.m.): Some police are leaving scene:

(4:48 p.m.): Eyewitnesses are telling FOX31 reporters they believe there was more than one shooter.

(4:47 p.m): Witness Anna says she lives across the street and she and her roommate heard more than 10 shots and saw people sprinting and getting into cars and driving away. One woman ran and kneeled on the ground screaming and crying.

Anna says she saw a person down on the bottom of the ramp into the store and another in the middle of the parking lot.

(4:34 p.m.): The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to the active shooter situation:

ATF is responding to the active shooter investigation in Boulder, CO. For more information & updates please contact @boulderpolice pic.twitter.com/ZAwzF3Mqos — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 22, 2021

(4:27 p.m.): Witness says he saw three people on the ground. One outside the door, two just inside.

(4:20 p.m.): Boulder police say it is still an active situation:

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

(4:16 p.m.): SkyFOX was directed to leave the area as police have launched drones in the air.

(4:13 p.m.): Massive amount of law enforcement are staged around the King Soopers:

(4:10 p.m.): Gov. Polis just tweeted about the situation:

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

(4:09 p.m.): FOX31’s Shaul Turner is on scene:

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

updates @KDVR #Bouldershooting pic.twitter.com/g9hEE7AQFM — Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) March 22, 2021

(4:07 p.m.): From Boulder Community Health: “One patient on the way. Situation still very unclear.”

(4:04 p.m.): Boulder police are telling crews and people around the store to back off and they have a car surrounded.

(4:02 p.m.): Police are going car to car in the King Soopers parking lot.

(3:56 p.m.): Police continue to escort shoppers out of the store. Officers were seen by FOX31’s Vicente Arenas going into the store with battering rams.

Three air ambulances have landed nearby.

(3:44 p.m.): Police led someone in handcuffs out of the store without a shirt or pants on with what looked like blood on their leg and put them into an ambulance.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

ORIGINAL: Police in Boulder are searching for what has been described as an active shooter situation.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

Boulder SWAT approaching King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive where there is an active shooter (Credit: KDVR)

A witness says they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks. The witness says a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.” The witness says they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through delivery entrance. The witness says they ran to the fire station down the street, it wasn’t open so they found a business to shelter in. The witness said the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

Boulder police confirm the situation and are telling everyone to avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have deployed SWAT to the scene.

Our SWAT team is on the way to assist. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/IMeJJeEdLM — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 22, 2021

CU Alert: Boulder Police are responding to an active shooter at the King Soopers at Table Mesa and Broadway in south Boulder. AVOID THE AREA. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 22, 2021