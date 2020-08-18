Full Video: Gov. Polis Aug. 26 COVID-19 news conference Video

Melania Trump: Our lives have changed drastically because of COVID-19 Video

UCHealth to enroll 100 people per week in Moderna’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial Video

Deputies step up enforcement in school zones as students return to class Video

Young girl waited over 10 hours to undergo surgery after dog bite Video

CU Boulder parties, lack of social distancing concerning some Video

DougCo, JeffCo, Denver Public Schools welcome student back Video