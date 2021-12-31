VEGASNYE: Resorts World helps celebrate America’s Party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Resorts World joins seven other properties participating in the spectacular firework show on the Las Vegas Strip this New Year’s Eve.

The hotel is beautiful on the outside with a LED building display which is nearly 100,000 square-foot screen, but the inside is incredible.

Resorts World has nine pools, 39 restaurants, and five bars and lounges. The resort also has Grubhub on-site, so you can order food from eateries to your room, or even the pool.

The Resorts World opened on June 24, 2021. And it was the first new property on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.