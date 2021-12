DENVER (KDVR) -- Despite being hundreds of miles away, Coloradans who live in the high country and the San Luis Valley will feel the impact of the Boulder wildfires in their own homes.

According to a news release from Xcel Energy, the wildfires have impacted the company's natural gas infrastructure. To decrease the strain on the system, the company is putting in place controlled electrical outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa Counties through Thursday night.