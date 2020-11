This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s called the “Wheel of Death” and is one of the circus-inspired stunts in the Las Vegas show “Celestia” at The STRAT. The 70-minute show is full of acrobatics, aerial feats and dance numbers as a girl made of stars visits with different inhabitants of the planet.