LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year.

“They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day a year I can just do whatever I want in Fort Worth.”

Personally, the country star said he has prioritized his family over the last year.

“I got two amazing boys and a wife,” said Donahew. “The kids are really into sports and so I coached both them a little bit here and there.”

Donahew said he reevaluated how he tours to be able to spend more time at home. However, the modifications have not kept him from performing in Texas, where Donahew said the crowds are “just different.”

“They’re just used to a different kind of brand of music,” Donahew said. “They’re throttled in and they really appreciate the songwriting.”

FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 11: Casey Donahew Band performs at the Amdro Loud and Proud Pre-Race Concert on the ballfield prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 11, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

Donahew, who will be taking the stage on New Year’s Eve, said when he’s not performing on the holiday he’s often sleeping before the new year arrives. However, when performing, he said he likes to turn it up — within reason.

“I like to keep it in balance,” he said. “The next day I’ve got to be able to function.”

Donahew cited his influences as country music legend George Strait and Pat Green, who he said is a pioneer who changed the music business.

“He made it possible for independent artists to get out and chase their dreams without having to sell out to the industry,” Donahew said.

Looking to 2023, the singer said to expect new music and a more intimate tour.

“I’m doing a little bars and beer joints acoustic tour to celebrate 20 years,” Donahew said. “We’re going to go back and play some of the smaller and places we played when we started out.”

When speaking on the most controversial topics, Donahew didn’t hold back. He discussed plainly his dislike of the term “unsweet tea.”

“There’s no such thing as unsweet tea,” Donahew said. “Tea — that’s how it comes.”

FLORENCE, ARIZONA – APRIL 10: Singer/Songwriter Casey Donahew meets fans at County Thunder Music Festivals Arizona – Day 4 on April 10, 2016 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

A self-described “beer guy,” Donahew said he would partake in a vodka ginger ale with lime if it was time to get “tipsy.” He also proclaimed his love for Tex-Mex cuisine and the 1989 television mini-series Lonesome Dove starring Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover, Diane Lane and Anjelica Huston.

“It’s my favorite theatrical piece,” Donahew said. “I have a tough time really getting along with someone who hasn’t seen Lonesome Dove.”

When asked what his message would be as 2023 approaches, Donahew said he simply wants people to get along.

“I don’t think everyone’s that different, I just think we get driven in different directions,” Donahew said. “Everyone, push back towards the middle a little bit.”

Donahew will take the stage on New Year’s Eve as Las Vegas prepares to ring in 2023 in style. ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.