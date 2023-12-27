LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James Pankow, Lee Loughnane, and Robert Lamm, all founding members of the legendary band Chicago, expect the group’s success to continue in 2024. Although a look forward usually elicits a look back.

“That’s where we’re from,” said Pankow of the roots of the band’s iconic name.

“Almost everybody was born and raised there,” added Loughnane. He said introducing brass into the group’s sound separated Chicago from its contemporaries.

“When we started writing, Robert would write songs — Jimmy would write songs that left room for brass to come in as a major voice, as important as the vocals,” Loughnane said. “That’s what initially set us apart and what still sets us apart today.”

For many, Chicago is inseparable from the holiday season. Indeed, the band’s Christmas efforts have been released together on an album entitled “Chicago: Greatest Christmas Hits.” Those songs are available digitally and in a color vinyl package.

For their part, group members are ready to roar into 2024 with another residency planned for Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort. There, Loughnane said Chicago will take on their seventh set of shows in as many years.

“There’s so much more from Chicago in 2024,” said Pankow.

“Look out,” Lamm added.

Performances are scheduled for the end of February and the beginning of March at The Venetian. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.