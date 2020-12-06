Work on WB I-70 Express Lane means delays for motorists

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Work on the new Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane project means extended daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 6 – Dec. 10, in addition to ongoing nightly closures.

A single-lane closure on Sunday will cause delays for motorists heading westbound on I-70 that are likely from 45 minutes to an hour. The heaviest delays will be later in the afternoon.

Motorists should expect minor delays of about 10 minutes to occur during the daytime Monday through Thursday.

Crews are trying to take advantage of the last days of warmer weather conditions to pave the project, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

If alternate days are needed to due to inclement weather, CDOT said it will evaluate the schedule and make any adjustments into the week of Dec. 14 – Dec. 18.

Here are the traffic impacts of the project:

Single lane closure on westbound I-70 in the Idaho Springs area, between Exit 240 (CO 103/Mt. Evans) and Exit 238 (Fall River Road) from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 to Thursday, Dec. 10.

Nightly single lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights through December.

While CDOT will make every effort to have two travel lanes open during the day Fridays and Saturdays, there could be some construction related impacts.

There will be no planned closures during the Christmas holiday season, Dec. 24 through 27.

The new Express Lane is estimated to open in early 2021 depending on the weather and other factors. Once the new Express Lane opens, tolls will be waived until summer or fall of 2021 when the tolling infrastructure is in place and has been tested.

When completed, there will be an Express Lane on westbound I-70 from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the Empire Interchange. Similar to the eastbound lane already in use, this 12-mile long managed lane will feature traffic management systems to reduce congestion and provide westbound drivers with a reliable, time-saving option during peak travel periods. The project is also improving the alignment of the road and repaving the surface to improve safety and make for a smoother drive.