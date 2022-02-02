Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Photos: Here’s what road conditions are like in Denver, across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday before it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

Roads are snow covered and icy across much of the state.

Denver Road Conditions, Credit: KDVR

Here’s a look at photos from the Colorado Department of Transportation:

  • Cripple Creek
  • Colorado Springs
  • Douglas County
  • Roxborough Park
  • Aspen Park
  • Golden
  • Near Boulder
  • Brighton
  • North of Fort Lupton
  • Near Fort Collins
  • Colorado Wyoming border
  • Craig
  • Elk Springs Ranch
  • Parachute
  • Palisade
  • Montrose
  • Telluride
  • Silverton
  • South Fork
  • Wolf Creek Ski Area
  • La Veta
  • Fort Garland
  • Hartsel
  • Near La Junta
  • Near Lamar
  • Wiggins
  • Loveland Pass
  • Near Arapahoe Basin
  • Julesburg
  • Holyoke
  • South of Lamar
  • Eads
  • Idalia
  • Denver Road Conditions, Credit: KDVR
  • Denver, Credit: KDVR
  • Snow in Denver, Credit: KDVR
  • Snow in Boulder Wednesday morning, Credit: Jim Hooley

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

