DENVER (KDVR) — A weekend snowstorm left road conditions snow-covered and icy in some areas across the Denver metro on Monday.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

We will update this story throughout the morning commute on Monday morning.

Here are the live updates:

7:30 a.m.: CDOT: US-50 eastbound: Commercial vehicle chain law lifted between Marshall Pass Road and County Road 240.

7 a.m.: CDOT: I-76 westbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between E-470 and Exit 16 – Sable Boulevard.

6:55 a.m.: CDOT: I-25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 201 – Hampden Avenue and I-225.

6:40 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle expect delays between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne.

6:15 a.m.: Denver Police Department: Howdy, #Denver! Yesterday’s storm has resulted in some wet/icy/snow-packed roads and walks. If you have somewhere to be this AM, make sure you allow yourself extra time to get there. And motorists – don’t forget that extra stopping distance.

6:08 a.m.: CDOT: I-25 southbound: Roadway reduced to two lanes due to a crash between US 85 and Exit 207A – Lincoln Street.

6 a.m.: CDOT: I-25 northbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 195 – County Line Road and Exit 196 – Dry Creek Road.

5:25 a.m.: CDOT: I-270 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 4 – Quebec Street and I-70.

5:05 a.m.: CDOT: I-270 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 4 – Quebec Street and I-70.





WB I70 at Wadsworth Credit: CDOT





















Denver road conditions Credit: KDVR

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.