WOLCOTT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has reopened westbound Interstate 70 after it was closed due to a crash between Exit 157 CO-131 Bellyache Ridge Rd and Exit 140 US-6 on Friday afternoon.

I-70 WB: Road closed at Exit 157 – CO 131; Wolcott. Due to crash. Detour in place. Expect delays. https://t.co/GoyZAgJrqI — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 11, 2020

A detour was in place and delays were expected.

Icy road conditions due to weather have been creating transportation issues across the state throughout the day. As the commute home approaches, drivers should take caution with the slick conditions.