JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Floyd Hill due to poor road conditions.

The Colorado State Patrol said 19 semis are stuck in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed from Morrison to Floyd Hill but reopened around 7:43 a.m.

CSP said US 40 is also closed westbound through Mt Vernon Canyon and asked drivers to “avoid traveling west.”

US 285 is closed from Kenosha to Fairplay due to poor driving conditions.

We will update this story when the interstate reopens.