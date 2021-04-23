Westbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel, CSP reports multiple crashes

I-70 backup with WB shut down at Eisenhower Tunnel (photo from CSP)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol said multiple crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnel have shut down traffic going westbound on Interstate 70 Friday evening.

I-70 WESTBOUND CLOSED AT EISENHOWER TUNNEL

mp 213



Multiple people going too fast down the hill to Silverthorne. Multiple crashes blocking all lanes.



No Idea On Timing Yet.



Chain Law and Traction Law restrictions are in place.https://t.co/yaNFCYxM4G@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/TFhGI7w2nR — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) April 24, 2021

Troopers report drivers are going too fast down the hill toward Silverthorne and remind travelers chain and traction restrictions are in place.

All westbound traffic is being diverted over Loveland Pass into Keystone, according to CSP.

Just before 8 p.m., CSP tweeted, “Loveland Pass is completely choked and at a complete standstill as well. Looking at more than an hour to clear. Please avoid heading in to the mountains on I-70.”

No estimated time for reopening has been provided. Check back for updates.