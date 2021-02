SUMMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, Feb. 27, 2:25 p.m.: CDOT says WB I-70 is now back open following a crash cleanup.

ORIGINAL: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 190 due to a crash west of the Vail Pass summit.

CDOT said on Twitter there is no estimated time of reopening WB I-70.

I-70 WB: Road closed at MM 190. Due to crash west of Vail Pass Summit. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/94JCs2js8S — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 27, 2021

