DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy, wet snow on Tuesday morning is causing major traffic problems across the Denver metro area.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the snow-covered roads and traffic impacts.

We are forecasting lingering morning snow across the I-70 Corridor, Foothills, Palmer Divide, and Front Range. Snow hangs on longest across the Palmer Divide. It will turn drier by midday into the afternoon.

