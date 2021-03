CDOT camera near tunnel 2 on US 6 (photo from CDOT camera)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation have closed US 6 both directions through Clear Creek Canyon due to a technical rescue of an injured climber.

Please avoid Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. Rescue personnel are performing a technical rescue of an injured rock climber near Tunnel 2. There will be an extended road closure. We’ll notify when the road is back open. pic.twitter.com/1ZInxf27Ov — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) March 5, 2021

The highway is closed between CO 119 and CO 58; CO 93 in Golden, according to CDOT. No time has been provided for reopening. Check back for updates.