US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed Thursday night, Sept. 30, 2021, after a rockslide. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed Thursday night after a rockslide.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the road likely would stay closed through the night.

CDOT urged travelers to check COtrip before traveling in the area.