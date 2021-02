DENVER (KDVR) — As snow is falling around the Denver metro area, the roads are icing up with below freezing temperatures.

Broomfield and Aurora police are on accident alert. This means certain circumstances qualify for police assistance due to weather conditions.

Several crashes have closed lanes along Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 as roads are slick.

This is a developing story as weather worsens and will be updated or you can check out our traffic page.