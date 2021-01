DENVER (KDVR) — Both directions of I-25 are closed between exit 255 – CO 402 and exit 257 – US 34 due to a major crash and fuel spill.

Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet there are unknown injuries at this point. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a passenger car. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound Highway 34.

I-25 will be closed at Exit 255 northbound and 257 southbound for an estimated 5 hours for repairs to barriers in the construction zone.

NB I 25 MP 256 is closed due to a crash. Unknown injuries at this point. Crash involved two semi‘s and a passenger car. Road will be closed for an extended amount of time for investigation and clean up. Avoid area. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound Highway 34. pic.twitter.com/zPmM19PDJK — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 22, 2021

I-25 NB: Road closed between Exit 255 – CO 402 and Exit 257 – US 34. Closed due to a crash. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/FLmYniiFzC — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 22, 2021