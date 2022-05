LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open at US-34 following a crash.

CSP said a semi rolled into a guardrail on the interstate around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash damaged the guardrail and crews spent a few hours repairing it.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.