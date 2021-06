CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A semi truck on fire forced eastbound Interstate 70 to close at Silver Plume on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol says there are only two routes between Silver Plume and Georgetown: I-70 and the Georgetown Loop Railroad.

Authorities were able to open one eastbound lane, but the on-ramp from Silver Plume and the right lane were blocked.

— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 10, 2021