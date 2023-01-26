I-70 eastbound closed at Idaho Springs because of a rolled semi (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi-truck crash closed Interstate 70 eastbound Thursday night at Idaho Springs.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted about the crash at 8:12 p.m. and said it would be an “extended closure.”

The rolled semi truck was blocking all lanes, CSP said.

Passenger vehicles were advised to use exit 240 to get through town. Semi trucks will not fit, however, and were advised to wait in a chain station.

CSP, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Idaho Springs Police Department were responding to the scene.