DUMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi that jackknifed on westbound Interstate 70 spilled fuel on the road and temporarily closed it down.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports the exit at Beaver Brook is now closed.

I-70 W is a parking lot from Floyd Hill (mm 246) to Dumont (mm 234-ish) due to an earlier semi accident and fuel spill. Westbound has just been closed at Beaver Brook. pic.twitter.com/uzN0Q68SR7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 12, 2021

CDOT says one lane of traffic is open but they expect delays throughout the afternoon.

⚠️UPDATE – 10:25 a.m. -One lane of traffic is open but backups are about 12 miles to the east side of Floyd Hill. Travel is expected to be two hours plus from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel. These heavy delays are expected to last through the afternoon. Alt. routes are advised. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 12, 2021

This is a developing story Check back for updates as CDOT and CSP report them.