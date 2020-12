DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:38 p.m.) CDOT announced Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 has reopened following a crash that closed all southbound lanes.

ORIGINAL — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported a crash blocking all lanes of traffic southbound on Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon.

CDOT says drivers are getting by on the shoulder. Avoid the area as delays will be extensive.

I-225 SB: Road closed at Exit 0 – I-25. All lanes are blocked due to a crash. Motorists are using the shoulder to get by. Expect long delays. https://t.co/X9psUtElo7 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 13, 2020